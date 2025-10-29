LUHV FOOD Debuts Plant-Based Grab-and-Go at Philadelphia International Airport

Passengers traveling through Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) now have an unbelievably tasty new grab-and-go option that’s fun, fresh and fully plant-based. The Hatboro-born vegan brand LUHV FOOD, founded by Philly restaurant industry vet and entrepreneur Silvia Lucci, is now offered by six Hudson News locations throughout the airport.

LUHV is on a mission to “mainstream veganism” with its nutritious, 100% plant-based foods that don’t sacrifice flavor. Proudly nut-free and kosher, the brand’s prepackaged offerings, inspired by Lucci’s own family recipes, are designed to appeal to both vegan and non-vegan consumers.

In 2018, LUHV FOOD made history as the first-ever plant-based deli to open at the iconic Reading Terminal Market. Now, the local company is helping passengers enjoy hearty, satisfying meals on the go — whether they’re boarding, grabbing a layover lunch or taking some of LUHV’s plant-powered goodness for the road.

LUHV FOOD is part of PHL’s ever-expanding Founded in Philly initiative, which aims to bring restaurants, stores and products that are native to Philadelphia into the airport, creating growth for local businesses and a taste of Philly for travelers.

“Passengers are always looking for quick, flavorful options they can feel good about, and LUHV’s vegan lineup delivers exactly that,” said Mel Hannah, Vice President and General Manager of MarketPlace PHL. “We’re thrilled to add another local, woman- and minority-owned brand to our mix, giving travelers even more variety and convenience during their time at PHL.”

Born in Argentina, Lucci immigrated to the U.S. in 1988 and nearly two decades later built LUHV FOOD from the ground up.

Amid serious health challenges, Lucci drew on her years of experience working alongside her husband, Daniel, in the restaurant industry, launching the LUHV Bistro in Hatboro in 2015.

What started out as a small family effort, intended simply to preserve and raise awareness of the plant-based recipes that helped restore her family’s well-being, soon evolved into a thriving restaurant group, food manufacturing company and brand with products available in markets across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Lucci also participated in PHL’s first Concessions Academy, an educational program designed to prepare diverse local entrepreneurs for success in the PHL Food & Shops program.

For Silvia, LUHV’s expansion into PHL marks another milestone in her award-winning business’ journey that all began in the name of increasing the accessibility of plant-based food and challenging the public’s perception of veganism.

LUHV has been a fast-rising name in plant-based cuisine, recently participating in North America’s largest traveling vegan food and arts festival, Vegandale, which stopped at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard in August — the program’s second year being hosted in Philadelphia.