Iconic New York Brands Will Join Line-Up of Concessions at New JFK Terminal 6

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected to build and operate the new $4.2-billion Terminal 6 (T6) at John F. Kennedy International Airport, has announced the addition of P.J. Clarke’s, For Five Coffee Roasters and Brooklyn Brewery to the terminal’s impressive suite of dining experiences, marking the first time any of the brands will be featured with their own airport location. All three are set to open with the new terminal in 2026.

“These iconic brands will elevate the passenger experience and add to the uniquely New York sense of place we are creating at JFK International Airport,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “There is no place like New York, and these notable businesses will help Terminal 6 reflect that unique New York energy as an exciting part of travelers’ memories of their time here.”

“Expanding the lineup of locally owned and nationally recognized concessions at JFK is another step toward delivering the world-class experience travelers expect,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “From the moment passengers arrive to the moment they depart, they’ll be able to enjoy the diverse flavors that make our region unique.”

“T6 is a celebration of all things New York City,” said JFK Millennium Partners CEO Steve Thody. “It is exciting to have these beloved New York brands join T6’s other culinary selections, offering a true taste of New York to travelers from around the world.”

P.J. Clarke’s is a historic saloon-style restaurant in New York known for its classic American fare, iconic cocktails, and old-school charm.

"Established in 1884 in New York City, its Third Avenue and East 55th Street location has long been a favorite haunt of celebrities, journalists, and locals alike. Among the eatery’s mouthwatering options will be the signature lobster roll featuring Maine lobster meat, toasted brioche, mayonnaise, lemon, and chive; Newport steak frites featuring maître d’ butter, au poivre, or blu butter served with frites; and fish & chips prepared with craft beer batter, chunky tartar sauce, and malt vinegar. As the terminal’s flagship restaurant, P.J. Clarke’s will be strategically located just steps away from all T6 gates.

For Five Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee roaster based in New York, known for its high-quality, freshly roasted beans and modern café atmosphere. Founded by two childhood friends from Queens, the brand emphasizes premium coffee experiences and sources its beans directly from farmers worldwide. Its T6 menu will include its signature Gotham Mocha, a double-shot of espresso served with ice, cold milk, and chocolate sauce; The Louie, a New Orleans-style cold-brew coffee with maple syrup and half and half; and pumpkin spice latte, a double-shot of espresso mixed with pumpkin spice syrup + cinnamon, served with steamed, silky milk on top. For Five Coffee Roasters’ location will be across from P.J. Clarke’s in the main concourse.

Renowned food and beverage operator SSP America will manage P.J. Clarke’s and For Five Coffee Roasters, while JFK veteran operator M&R Concessions will manage Brooklyn Brewery.

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. Founded in 1988 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the brewery has been guided by its ethos of being “always in the making,” with a portfolio that ranges from classics like Brooklyn Lager, Brooklyn Pilsner, and East IPA to newer innovations such as Fonio Rising and Playa de Brooklyn, along with a continually growing line of non-alcoholic brews. While remaining rooted in the creativity and drive of the Brooklyn community it calls home, nearly 40 years of Brooklyn Brewery’s beers can be found in more than 30 states and 30 countries across five continents. Its collaboration with JFK T6 marks the first time the brewery will have its own location in an airport setting.

The new Brooklyn Brewery bar at T6 can be found adjacent to Di Fara Pizza and Alidoro in the soaring T6 east food hall, which will feature an 80-foot oculus skylight and a central, dynamic hub for passengers to navigate and enjoy.

“We’re proud to bring two iconic brands — P.J. Clarke’s and For Five Coffee Roasters — to one of the world’s most dynamic airports. Each brand is rooted in New York’s culture and hospitality, making them a natural fit for JFK’s global travelers,” said Paul Loupakos, SSP America senior vice president of development and airport retention. “These openings reflect our commitment to delivering authentic, locally inspired dining experiences that celebrate a true taste of place.”

“For almost 40 years, Brooklyn Brewery has called New York home. Having a presence in JFK’s new Terminal 6 marks a meaningful step for us, giving both New Yorkers and travelers from around the world the opportunity to enjoy our delicious beers while on the move,” said Robin Ottaway, president of Brooklyn Brewery.

“Our Brooklyn Brewery Bar will bring a quintessential New York vibe to JFK T6 and is a fantastic addition to the already impressive line-up of T6 concessionaires,” said M & R Concessions co-founders Monisha Singla & Rajiv Singla.