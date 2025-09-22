CVG Airport Announces VV The Italian Experience Is Coming to Concourse B

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, today announced that VV The Italian Experience will open at CVG in early 2026.

Part of the Cincinnati food scene since 2023, VV The Italian Experience was described by the Cincinnati Enquirer as “the most quintessentially modern Italian restaurant Greater Cincinnati has ever seen.”

VV The Italian Experience traces its roots back to the early 1940s in Casamassella, a small town in Puglia, Italy. Erminio Stefano began producing wine, growing vegetables, and baking pastries that became the foundation of a family business. His son expanded operations regionally and established the brand name Vigne Vecchie, also opening a bakery. Before opening VV The Italian Experience in Cincinnati, Stefano’s grandsons launched VV Just Italian, bringing authentic Italian food directly to consumers throughout the U.S.

Building on this legacy, VV The Italian Experience was created to deliver not just a café or a restaurant, but an authentically Italian dining experience rooted in heritage, quality, and tradition. Located near Gate B17, the Pugliese-style eatery will serve all dayparts, offering breakfast, appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, and entrées. Favorites such as piadinas, Bolognese, and Genovese will be on the menu.

"We are honored to share our family’s story and culinary traditions with travelers at CVG," said Andrea Stefano, VV The Italian Experience’s co-founder and chief executive officer. "From our grandfather’s roots in Puglia to our kitchen in Cincinnati, every dish we serve is infused with authenticity, heritage, and a love of bringing people together around the table. The city of Cincinnati has embraced VV The Italian Experience with great enthusiasm, and opening at CVG with SSP America is an exciting next step for us."

"We are committed to providing travelers with the opportunity to embrace uniquely Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky experiences. This new partnership with VV The Italian Experience brings authentic Italian to our international airport in a way that showcases the excellence of Cincinnati cuisine," said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer of CVG Airport.

"VV The Italian Experience is a star in the Cincinnati dining scene, and we’re thrilled to help bring it to CVG," said Afsaneh Benson, senior director, brands and concepts for SSP America. "This concept beautifully blends heritage, authenticity, and modern Italian cuisine, creating an experience that travelers won’t find anywhere else—unless their flight is to Puglia. It’s the kind of local brand SSP America is proud to champion—one that offers passengers a genuine taste of place alongside exceptional hospitality."