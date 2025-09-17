New Airport Dining, Shopping and Parking Options Announced at Board Meeting

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced Wednesday at its board of directors meeting the first concessions selected for Concourse E, which is now under construction at Dulles International Airport, as well as a new premium parking option that launched in September at Reagan National Airport.

New Concessions Coming to Dulles International

The new concourse will have 14 gates and 44,000 square feet of food and retail space – expanding the array of options for Dulles travelers. The new food, beverage and retail stores focus on brands that represent the regional D.C. experience.

“The Airports Authority eagerly awaits these notable concepts that will complement the new and exciting Concourse E at Dulles International next year,” said Jaimini Erskine, Airports Authority vice president for marketing and concessions. “This continues our commitment of premier shopping and iconic local dining options for passengers traveling through the D.C. region as the airport grows.”

“We appreciate all the hard work that goes into building a program from the ground up that 'wows’ travelers the moment they enter the new concourse,” said Alyson Murphy, Vice President of Fraport Washington Partnership LLC. “Soon, visitors will have the opportunity to explore new shops and restaurants that showcase the unique charm of the DMV region in a spectacular setting. This reflects the essence of our program and Fraport Washington Partnership is thrilled to play a role in enhancing their experience at Dulles International.”

Coming to Concourse E at Dulles International Airport

Food Court – The food court will include Wendy's, Jimmy John’s, Dunkin’, Dos Toros Taqueria and Stratus Bar along with a children’s play area.

Duty Free – Two retail spaces that will offer savings on products like cosmetics, perfumes and luxury goods, as well as alcohol and tobacco, exempt from local taxes and import duties.

Ellie Bird – A contemporary, casual, chef-driven restaurant based in Falls Church, Virginia.

Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe – All-day cafe with handmade doughnuts, excellent specialty coffee and homemade food to delight.

Travel Tech – The latest in tech including phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds and headphones as well as accessories.

Bonchon – Restaurant known for its popular Korean-style fried chicken.

Aventino – Italian American full-service restaurant with a central bar.

Rusty Taco – Fast-casual restaurant brand that specializes in serving street-style tacos and other Mexican-inspired food.

Honor Brewing – Veteran-owned brewery and full-service restaurant in Loudoun County, Virginia, as well as a taphouse and kitchen in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Gameway – Video gaming lounge offering stations with leather chairs, noise canceling headphones, charging ports, luggage storage and fast Wi-Fi.

Concourse E will be a 435,000-square-foot facility occupied entirely by United Airlines and will have direct access to the airport’s AeroTrain underground rail system. Construction began in 2024, and the concourse is expected to open in fall 2026. The new concourse is part of the multi-year Dulles Next airport construction program to enhance customer service and accommodate future growth.

New Parking Amenity at Reagan National

A new parking program called PassPark Premium Reserve launched in September at Reagan National and is coming soon to Dulles International. For customers in Parking Garage 2, the program offers spaces for reservation in prime locations that provide more direct access to terminal walkways, aiming to make travel more convenient.

Located on Level 2, the Premium Reserve spaces give peace of mind to travelers on the go for a small additional fee above the standard parking rate. Passengers can reserve premium parking online.