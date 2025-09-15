Clear Channel Outdoor-Commissioned Nielsen Study: Airport Advertising Continues Driving Frequent Flyers to Even More Action Post Ad Exposure as Air Travel Surges

As America’s airports experience record-setting traveler volumes and prepare for continued growth through 2025, new research commissioned by Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), and conducted by Nielsen, offers a timely, data-backed case for local and national brands to amplify their presence in the airport environment.

The study comes as air travel continues surging and as TSA has screened record numbers of travelers this year, and the trend is expected to accelerate into 2026. Moreover, this growth is driven by pent-up travel demand, modernization and expansion of U.S. airports, and a wave of Americans eager to explore new adventures. As travel continues to rise and airport dwell times remain high, airport advertising offers brands a premium, uncluttered, safe, and high-impact environment to connect with a captive and motivated audience.

The study, which focused on **business travelers and *frequent flyers, provides a revealing look into traveler perceptions, preferences, and, most importantly, behaviors following exposure to airport advertising. In an era defined by traveler mobility, digital connectivity and experiential marketing, this study further underscores how airport media is uniquely positioned to deliver brand awareness and conversion at scale.

Why Advertisers Should Leverage Airport Media Now

1. Airport Ads Drive Real Results

The study’s findings highlight the strength of airport media across the entire marketing funnel. Frequent flyers who noticed airport advertising responded to the survey in the following ways:

82% read airport advertisements.

61% recall seeing airport advertisements.

57% took action after viewing an ad in an airport—an 8% increase from the 2022 study.

2. What Actions Are Travelers Taking?

Among those who acted after seeing airport advertising:

61% visited the advertised location.

53% visited the advertised website.

45% scanned a QR code—a 6% increase from 2022.

36% visited the social media site.

3. What Travelers Want to See:

As airports nationwide continue transforming the air travel experience into an even greater experience and overall sense of place for travelers, airport audiences, especially frequent flyers, want advertising that resonates. Among the top three types of ads frequent travelers want to see in their hometown airport are the following:

88% want ads from local businesses





53% want ads from local sports teams





48% want ads from local educational institutions

Reach Tech Savvy Decision-Makers with 2x Purchasing Power

The survey data show that airport environments are a powerful place to reach influential professionals, especially those who make major decisions in technology and innovation. Here’s what the findings reveal about these frequent flyers:

More than Twice as Likely to be Executives: Frequent flyers are over 2 times more likely to have a C-suite title (like CEO, CFO or CTO) than employed people who aren’t traveling. (Index 221 means they are 121% more likely than average.)

Much Greater Purchasing Power: Frequent flyers are more than twice as likely to have influence over $500,000 or more in business spending. (Index 226 = 126% more likely than average.)

Cutting-Edge Companies: 65% of these frequent flyers say their companies are either leaders in technology or keeping pace with the latest trends.

AI Decision Makers: Frequent flyers are over 2 times more likely to be the person making decisions about Artificial Intelligence at their company. (Index 236 = 136% more likely.)

Investing in the Future: Frequent flyers are also 65% more likely to work for companies that are actively investing in AI. (Index 165 = 65% higher likelihood.)

“As air travel continues to surge and airports evolve into vibrant commercial hubs creating a sense of place for travelers, this new research affirms what we’ve long known—airport advertising is not only seen, but it also inspires action,” said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division. “With over half of all travelers taking meaningful steps after seeing airport ads, from visiting websites to scanning QR codes, this valuable medium offers brands an unrivaled opportunity to influence decisions at a moment of high intent. Now is the time for both local and national advertisers to lean in and capture the attention of this powerful, engaged audience.”