Paradies Lagardère Announces New Leadership Structure and Appoints John Jamison as President

Paradies Lagardère announced a new structure for its leadership and has promoted John Jamison to President of the organization as a result. Acting as Chief Financial Officer since 2021, Jamison will continue to report to CEO Gregg Paradies and will now oversee Retail and Dining Operations, Merchandising, Human Resources, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, and Legal.

David Bisset, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, will also continue reporting to Gregg Paradies and will maintain his oversight of Business Development, Design, Construction, Marketing, and PR and Communications.

“Since joining Paradies Lagardère, John has demonstrated superior leadership which has impacted the company well beyond the CFO role,” says Gregg Paradies. “His ability to understand complex challenges and opportunities has helped us navigate external market challenges in recent years with excellent business acumen and actionable solutions. John is exceptionally well-equipped for this new executive role, and I’m confident he will lead with vision and impact.”

Prior to joining Paradies Lagardère, Jamison spent 18 years in a variety of finance roles at The Home Depot, reaching the position of Vice President of Finance.

Jamison earned both his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting from the University of Tennessee.