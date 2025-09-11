Vino Volo Celebrates 20 Years of Wine, Innovation, and Travel Experience

Vino Volo – part of the Paradies Lagardère Dining Division – is raising a glass to 20 years of innovation, hospitality, and discovery for travelers across the U.S. and Canada. Since opening its first location in 2005, Vino Volo now has 29 locations inside airports, offering guests curated wine flights, handcrafted cocktails, local beer selections, and chef-inspired menus that have redefined what airport dining can be.





To mark this milestone, Vino Volo is introducing a celebratory “Cheers to 20 Years” flight, available beginning September 15 at all locations:

Trimbach Pinot Blanc – Alsace, France

Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbera – Piedmont, Italy

Decoy Red Blend – California



In addition, loyalty members will enjoy Pine Ridge Traveler’s Series Cabernet Sauvignon from California as the “Cheers to 20 Years” Loyalty wine pour, available September 15 – December 15, 2025.





The anniversary celebration will continue throughout the remainder of the year with engaging social content highlighting the people behind Vino Volo, the brand’s beginnings, its evolution over two decades and a look at what’s ahead.





“Vino Volo has always been about discovery - starting with curated wines and expanding into inspired cocktails, regional craft beers and chef-driven menus,” said Larissa Dubose, Senior Director of Vino Volo. “As we celebrate 20 years, we’re proud to continue elevating the travel experience for our guests.”

Named Yelp’s Most Loved Airport Brand 2025, Vino Volo has evolved over two decades to identify with a wide audience and to meet growing traveler demand. The brand offers a rich selection of global and local wines, along with craft beer, curated cocktails, and food menus featuring small plates, entrees and charcuterie boards that encourage exploration and pairing. Select locations also feature retail markets, offering wines to go, gourmet snacks, locally made goods like honey and convenient grab-and-go options, making it easy for guests to take a taste of Vino Volo with them on their journey.

Beverage Experts Available to Media

Two of Paradies Lagardère’s top beverage leaders are available for interviews and commentary on the 20th anniversary, beverage trends, and the evolving world of travel dining:



