Hudson Will Grow Its Footprint at the World’s Busiest Airport under New 10-year Contract

Hudson, part of global travel retail and food & beverage player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), announced that the City of Atlanta awarded the travel retailer a 10-year contract to open 20 new stores spanning more than 19,000 ft2 in four concourses and the Domestic Atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). This expanded partnership under ATL Skypointe reflects Hudson’s success in securing two distinct retail packages through competitive proposals, each in collaboration with local, certified ACDBE partners.

As the busiest airport in the world by total passengers, ATL served nearly 108.1 million travelers in 2024 and represents a significant growth opportunity for Hudson, which currently operates nearly 40 locations at ATL, including Brookstone, TUMI, Michael Kors, M·A·C Cosmetics, Kiehl’s, and numerous travel convenience stores. Under the new contract, Hudson will expand its retail offering to feature additional globally recognized lifestyle brands, tech-forward travel essentials, and curated local artisan goods.

“ATL is building a concessions program that reflects the diverse desires and needs of its global audience, and we are honored to be selected as a partner to collaborate on its retail revitalization,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “This opportunity reflects the strong alignment and trust between our two organizations, and we’re committed to delivering a shopping experience that truly serves travelers.”

“Hudson’s expanded presence at ATL marks an exciting new chapter in our concessions program,” said Tyronia Smith, Senior Deputy General Manager for Hartsfield-Jackson. “Its presence aligns with our mission of delivering travelers an unparalleled blend of global brands, innovative retail concepts, and locally inspired offerings that reflect the spirit of Atlanta.”

Hudson’s new stores will open in Concourses T, A, B, and C, as well as the airport’s Domestic Atrium starting in early 2026. Travelers will enjoy an enhanced passenger experience with additional locations of some of their most loved global retail brands, including TUMI, Kiehl’s, and Johnston & Murphy, and be able to shop their favorite tech and beauty brands at Hudson’s proprietary concepts iPorte and Simply Beauty. Hudson’s SoAtlanta will blend national specialty brands, including sunglasses, apparel, and cosmetics, with exclusive local items, while two new Ink by Hudson bookstores will offer book fans a gateway to a world of destinations with a curated collection of popular and specialty books, including picks by local indie bookstore 44th & 3rd.

Further enriching the sense of place at ATL, Hudson will partner with over 200 local small businesses, including Atlanta Beltline Marketplace, to bring fresh, locally crafted products to ATL, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the community via a collection of travel convenience stores created exclusively for ATL: Maple and Magnolia, Atlanta Beltline by Hudson (a hybrid concept with Costa Coffee), Westside Co., Atlanta Magazine, UrbanOak by Hudson (a hybrid concept with Starbucks), and Shellis News. Complementing this tribute to local artisans, Hudson will honor Atlanta’s celebrated role in the Civil Rights Movement at Atlanta Reflections and the city’s rich HBCU heritage at Legacy ATL.

Digital technology will be an essential part of the new shopping experience, with in-store technology such as self-checkout, allowing for greater convenience and speed. Travelers will also be able to enjoy all the benefits of the Club Avolta loyalty program, gaining access to exclusive offers, rewards, and cross-promotions.

Hudson will operate the new locations with six local entrepreneurs and certified Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partners: Shellis Management Services, Inc. (Clark Sharpe), Paramount Consulting Group, LLC (Tharon Johnson), Diversified Concessions Group, LLC (Alicia M. Ivey), US Concessions, LLC (George E. Matlock), Trans-Air Concessions, LLC (Felker W. Ward III, Kristen Lee Barnett, and Felker W. Ward Jr.), and ATL Concession Partners, LLC (Jordan Heard).