WHSmith North America Leaders Receive Three AMAC Catalyst Awards

Three WHSmith North America leaders received 2026 Catalyst Awards from the Airport Minority Advisory Council during the organization’s Airport Business Conference.

Alea Rocque was named Advocate of the Year, Roderick McOwan was inducted into the AMAC Hall of Fame and Star Somilleda received the Supplier Leadership Award.

“We are incredibly proud to see Alea, Roddy and Star recognized by AMAC for their leadership, dedication and impact,” said Huw Crwys-Williams, CEO of WHSmith North America. “Each has helped shape a stronger, more inclusive future for our industry through mentorship, advocacy, supplier engagement and a steadfast commitment to creating opportunities for others.”

Rocque received the Advocate of the Year award for her work mentoring emerging businesses and professionals seeking opportunities in airport concessions and travel retail.

McOwan received the Hall of Fame honor as he concludes a four-decade career in aviation. His work has focused on supplier development and expanding opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses.

Somilleda was recognized for her work in supplier diversity and partnership development. She supports nearly 100 joint-venture partners and works to expand opportunities for diverse suppliers within the airport industry.

WHSmith North America also participated in several other initiatives during the conference. Devon Ray was installed as chair of the AMAC Catalyst Awards and will oversee the award program’s selection committee and nomination review process.

The company also served as national sponsor of AMAC’s Runway to Success program, becoming the first prime concessionaire to sponsor the small business initiative. Yasmin Sheriff served as a judge for the program’s final pitch competition, which connects suppliers with mentorship and opportunities to enter the airport food and retail markets.