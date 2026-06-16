Everbowl Opens First Airport Location at Huntsville International Airport

The first airport location for everbowl will open June 9 at Huntsville International Airport (HSV), bringing a new healthy dining option to one of the nation's fastest-growing airports.

Operated by Tailwind Concessions, the location marks the brand's entry into the airport concessions market and expands its presence in Alabama. The outlet will offer customizable açaí bowls, smoothies and toasts featuring ingredients such as açaí, pitaya, mango and cacao.

The opening adds to everbowl's network of more than 100 locations nationwide and reflects growing demand among airports and concession operators for healthier food options that cater to changing passenger preferences.

“Huntsville continues to grow as a hub for innovation, travel and active lifestyles, making it a natural fit for everbowl’s mission,” said Trevor Sacco, brand president of everbowl.

Tailwind Concessions President and CEO Jeffery Switzer said the concept aligns with evolving expectations for airport dining by providing travelers with fresh, fast options.

Huntsville International Airport has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by expanding passenger traffic and continued economic development across northern Alabama. The addition of everbowl adds another concession option for travelers moving through the airport.

The Huntsville location represents the latest example of airport concession programs diversifying food and beverage offerings to include more health-conscious concepts alongside traditional quick-service brands.