Research Highlights Growing Importance of Pre-Trip Digital Engagement for Airports

Travelers are increasingly engaging with airports before arriving at the terminal, creating new opportunities for airports to improve the passenger experience and drive additional revenue, according to new research from Airport Dimensions.

The company’s Airport Experience 2026 (AX26) study surveyed 11,000 travelers worldwide and found that passengers want access to key services before their trips, with flight and gate information ranking highest, followed by airport lounge access and baggage check-in or collection options.

Airport Dimensions said the findings underscore the importance of the “first mile” of the journey, where digital engagement begins before travelers reach the airport.

The research found that passengers who use airport digital services ahead of travel are more likely to spend money once they arrive at the terminal.

Among affluent leisure travelers, 48% reported having direct digital relationships with airports. According to the study, these passengers spend 36% more on average than other travelers.

The report also found growing demand for integrated digital platforms, with 77% of respondents expressing interest in a single airport mobile app that combines travel information with access to services, retail and dining options.

Airport lounge reservations were among the most popular pre-trip services, particularly among travelers in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and China.

“Our new research shows that the airport experience starts long before the terminal, leading to the growing demand to build the pre-airport digital space,” said Mignon Buckingham, chief executive officer of Airport Dimensions.

The company said stronger digital engagement before airport arrival can enhance the passenger experience while increasing non-aeronautical revenue opportunities through more personalized and connected services.