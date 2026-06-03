Dos Toros Opens First Pennsylvania Location at Philadelphia International Airport

Dos Toros Taqueria has opened its first Pennsylvania location at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), adding a new fast-casual dining option to the airport’s concessions program.

The restaurant is located in the food court between Terminals B and C and offers the brand’s signature menu of burritos, tacos, bowls and breakfast items. Airport officials said the addition continues efforts to diversify dining options for travelers.

Founded in 2009, Dos Toros specializes in Mission-style burritos and customizable Mexican fare. The company currently operates 26 locations across the East Coast and Chicago.

“Bringing Dos Toros to Philadelphia International Airport marks an exciting milestone for our brand as we continue expanding into high-profile travel destinations across the country,” said Jeff Drake, president of Dos Toros.

The location offers made-to-order menu items featuring steak, carnitas, breakfast burritos, vegetarian selections and plant-based options. The restaurant also serves beer and other beverages.

Airport concessionaire The Grove Inc. operates the location in partnership with M2 Concepts LLC. The Grove currently manages several food and beverage concepts at PHL and recently opened a new proprietary concept, Pretzels & Pints, in Terminal A-East.

“PHL continues to expand its culinary program with brands that bring both quality and authenticity to our terminals,” said Mel Hannah, vice president and general manager of MarketPlace PHL.

Philadelphia International Airport’s concessions program includes more than 170 food, beverage, retail and service locations throughout the terminal complex.