Paris Baguette Opens First U.S. Airport Location at PHL

Paris Baguette has opened its first airport location in the United States at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), expanding the international bakery café brand into the airport concessions market.

The new location opened in Terminal C and joins the airport’s broader concessions program, which includes more than 170 food, beverage and retail offerings throughout the terminal complex.

Airport and concession officials said the opening supports ongoing efforts to diversify dining options and elevate the passenger experience at PHL.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Paris Baguette to PHL and introduce travelers to this bakery café experience,” said Mel Hannah, vice president and general manager of MarketPlace PHL.

The café offers pastries, breads, sandwiches, salads, cakes and coffee beverages, including several signature menu items already popular at the brand’s street-side locations.

Paris Baguette officials said the airport opening represents a milestone in the company’s North American growth strategy.

“We’re on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to travelers in Philadelphia,” said Darren Tipton, chief executive officer of Paris Baguette.

The location is operated by Onsite Retailers, which said the concept introduces a globally recognized bakery brand into the airport environment while supporting demand for premium grab-and-go dining options.

Founded in 1988, Paris Baguette currently operates more than 260 locations across North America and has stated plans to grow to 1,000 locations in the region by 2030.