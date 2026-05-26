Tulsa Airport Opens New Starbucks on Concourse B

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) has opened a new Starbucks location on Concourse B, bringing the coffee brand back to the airport for the first time in nearly a decade.

Airport officials celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and said the addition responds to long-standing passenger demand for expanded food and beverage options at the terminal.

Located post-security near the United and Southwest Airlines gates, the new Starbucks is operated by Hudson, which manages multiple retail concessions at TUL.

“This is something travelers have been asking for us to bring back for years,” said Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

Airport officials said the opening aligns with broader efforts to enhance the passenger experience through terminal upgrades and expanded concession offerings.

Tulsa International Airport is preparing for increased summer passenger traffic, with airport officials projecting more than 413,000 travelers in June and reporting a 5.2 percent increase in seat capacity compared to the same period last year.

“We’re proud to partner with Tulsa International Airport to bring Starbucks to Terminal B, further elevating the traveler experience at TUL,” said Elizabeth Jorgensen, vice president of business development for Hudson.

The Starbucks location will operate daily from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering beverages and grab-and-go food options for travelers throughout the day.