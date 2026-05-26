MSP Launches Major Concessions Redevelopment Program

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is preparing for its largest concessions redevelopment initiative in more than a decade, with plans to add 47 new food, beverage and retail venues across its terminals by 2029.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) will release a request for proposals on May 26 covering approximately 80,000 square feet of concessions space, representing about 40 percent of MSP’s total concessions program.

Airport officials said the redevelopment is intended to modernize the airport’s passenger experience while expanding the mix of national and Minnesota-based concession offerings.

“We’ve developed an RFP based on a tremendous amount of research about what travelers and customers want while also leaning into emerging trends both in and outside the industry,” said Isabella Rhawie, MAC vice president and commercial revenue officer.

The redevelopment program will include food and beverage concepts, retail, convenience stores and spa services across Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

MAC officials said the initiative is focused on increasing access to coffee concepts, expanding quick-service dining options, improving convenience retail and enhancing passenger dwell space in the Terminal 1 Airport Mall.

The new program follows a separate concessions redevelopment effort already underway in Terminal 2, where eight new concession units are being added in conjunction with the airport’s North Expansion project.

MSP served more than 36 million passengers in 2025 and currently offers nonstop service to 167 domestic and international destinations.

The concessions redevelopment marks the airport’s most significant update since a previous Terminal 1 concessions expansion concluded in 2017 with the opening of 35 new units.