IAH Adds Chili’s as Full-Service Dining Option

Houston Airports and SSP America have opened a new Chili’s restaurant at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), adding a full-service dining option for travelers.

Airport officials said the addition supports ongoing efforts to enhance the passenger experience through a mix of recognizable brands and flexible dining formats.

The restaurant offers both dine-in seating and takeaway service, designed to accommodate varying passenger dwell times and travel schedules.

“IAH connects 48 million passengers each year to destinations across five continents and that global role calls for an experience that is welcoming, reliable and reflective of Houston,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports.

SSP America officials said the concept brings a familiar, high-volume brand into the airport environment, aligning with broader concession strategies focused on consistency and operational efficiency.

“Chili’s is one of those brands that feels instantly familiar, but in Houston, it means even more,” said Kyle Phillips, vice president of concepts and development for SSP America.

The opening comes as IAH continues to invest in terminal upgrades and prepares for increased international traffic tied to upcoming global events, with concessions playing a role in overall passenger satisfaction and revenue generation.

Airport officials said the addition of Chili’s is part of a broader strategy to balance operational performance with an improved passenger experience across the airport.