Bradley International Adds Urban Lodge Taproom to Concessions Lineup

Bradley International Airport (BDL) has opened a new dining concept featuring a local craft brewery, adding to its ongoing concessions redevelopment strategy.

Urban Lodge Taproom & Kitchen, developed in partnership with Manchester-based Urban Lodge Brewing Co. and operated by SSP America, introduces a locally branded food and beverage option aimed at reflecting the region’s identity within the terminal.

Airport officials said the addition supports broader efforts to enhance the passenger experience through a mix of local and national concepts. Michael Shea, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said the concept contributes to creating a stronger sense of place within the airport environment.

The new venue features a lodge-inspired design and focuses on craft beer, food and a sit-down dining experience tailored to pre-flight travelers. It is part of a wider initiative at BDL to modernize concessions and expand offerings that align with regional brands and traveler expectations.

SSP America, which operates the location, said the concept reflects a broader industry trend toward incorporating local partners into airport concessions programs to improve differentiation and passenger engagement.

Bradley International Airport, operated by the Connecticut Airport Authority, is New England’s second-largest airport and a key economic driver in the region.