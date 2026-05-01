Bradley International Adds Urban Lodge Taproom to Concessions Lineup

New local craft brewery concept expands BDL’s push for regionally focused dining and enhanced passenger experience.
Source SSP America
May 1, 2026
2 min read
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Bradley International Airport (BDL) has opened a new dining concept featuring a local craft brewery, adding to its ongoing concessions redevelopment strategy.

Urban Lodge Taproom & Kitchen, developed in partnership with Manchester-based Urban Lodge Brewing Co. and operated by SSP America, introduces a locally branded food and beverage option aimed at reflecting the region’s identity within the terminal.

Airport officials said the addition supports broader efforts to enhance the passenger experience through a mix of local and national concepts. Michael Shea, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said the concept contributes to creating a stronger sense of place within the airport environment.

The new venue features a lodge-inspired design and focuses on craft beer, food and a sit-down dining experience tailored to pre-flight travelers. It is part of a wider initiative at BDL to modernize concessions and expand offerings that align with regional brands and traveler expectations.

SSP America, which operates the location, said the concept reflects a broader industry trend toward incorporating local partners into airport concessions programs to improve differentiation and passenger engagement.

Bradley International Airport, operated by the Connecticut Airport Authority, is New England’s second-largest airport and a key economic driver in the region.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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