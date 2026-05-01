WHSmith North America Names New Chief Development Officer

WHSmith North America announced a leadership transition in its development team, with Chief Development Officer Roderick “Roddy” McOwan planning to retire following a transition period through the end of 2026.

Yasmin Sheriff has been appointed to the role and will assume responsibilities on June 8, 2026. McOwan will remain with the company during the transition to support continuity of operations and industry partnerships, before moving into an advisory role.

McOwan joined the company in 2012 and played a key role in shaping its development strategy, including expanding store growth and strengthening relationships across the airport and travel retail sector. Huw Crwys-Williams, CEO of WHSmith North America, said McOwan’s leadership has had a significant impact on the company’s growth.

Sheriff brings experience in airport concessions and business development, having held senior roles with HMSHost, Stellar Partners and OTG. She most recently served as executive vice president of global business development.

Company officials said her appointment supports WHSmith North America’s continued expansion across airports and other travel retail markets.

WHSmith North America operates more than 340 specialty retail stores across airports and resort locations, following the acquisitions of InMotion and Marshall Retail Group in recent years.