YUL Adds Italian-Inspired Dining Concept in Transborder Terminal

Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) has opened a new restaurant in its U.S. transborder area, adding to the airport’s food and beverage offerings for departing passengers.

The concept, Barrafina, is operated by SSP Canada and is located between gates 78 and 79 as part of a broader expansion of dining options within the terminal.

Airport officials said the addition is intended to enhance the passenger experience by providing a wider range of food and beverage choices in the transborder zone.

The restaurant offers an all-day menu with a mix of breakfast items, salads, pizzas, sandwiches and pasta dishes, along with a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

SSP Canada representatives said the concept is designed to accommodate different traveler needs, from quick service to full meals, within the airport environment.

The opening reflects ongoing efforts at YUL to expand and modernize concessions as part of its terminal development strategy.