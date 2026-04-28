Fresno Yosemite Airport Adds Local Mexican Restaurant to Concourse B

Fresno Yosemite International Airport has opened a new locally inspired restaurant as part of its terminal expansion and concessions program upgrades.
Source SSP America
April 28, 2026
2 min read
69f0b8dac55005c816683100 Los Amigos

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) has added a new dining option to its recently expanded Concourse B with the opening of Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant and Mezcal Bar, part of the airport’s broader terminal modernization program.

The restaurant, operated by SSP America, brings a long-established Fresno-based brand into the terminal, offering passengers access to locally inspired food and beverage options as the airport continues to expand its concessions program.

Airport officials said the addition aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance the passenger experience while reflecting the region’s culinary identity. The opening is part of the FATForward initiative, a $150 million expansion project that includes new gates, an enlarged security checkpoint and expanded international arrivals capabilities.

The nearly 2,000-square-foot restaurant features full-service dining, a bar and grab-and-go offerings designed to accommodate a range of traveler needs within the concourse.

Airport leadership said the project also reflects a broader strategy to incorporate local businesses and cultural elements into the airport environment as passenger traffic continues to grow.

 
 
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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