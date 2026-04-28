ATL Opens ‘Made in Atlanta’ Retail Concepts on Concourse B

Three new locally inspired retail concepts debut at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, expanding opportunities for Atlanta-based brands and enhancing the passenger experience.
Source Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
April 28, 2026
2 min read
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Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has opened three new retail concepts on Concourse B as part of its “Made in Atlanta. Found at ATL” initiative, aimed at integrating local businesses and culture into the airport’s concessions program.

The new concepts—The Village Retail, Atlanta Influences Everything and Atlanta Beltline Market—were developed in partnership with Paradies Lagardère and highlight Atlanta-based creators, apparel brands and locally sourced products.

Airport General Manager Ricky Smith said the additions reflect a broader strategy to align the airport’s commercial offerings with the city it serves. He noted the concepts are designed to provide travelers with an authentic introduction to Atlanta’s influence in fashion, art and community development.

Deputy General Manager and Chief Revenue Officer Tyronia Smith said the openings also support the airport’s ongoing effort to expand participation from local and community-focused businesses within its concessions program.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the retail concepts showcase the city’s culture and provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to reach a global audience through the airport.

The openings were marked by a public event that included ribbon-cutting ceremonies, store tours and promotional activities featuring local media personalities and brand representatives.

 
 
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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