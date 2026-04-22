SSP America Named Greenest Airport Foodservice Contractor

SSP America has been named the 2026 Greenest Airport Foodservice Contractor by the Green Restaurant Association, marking the third consecutive year the company has received the designation.

The recognition is based on the company’s portfolio of 260 Certified Green Restaurants across 23 airports in North America, where it has implemented sustainability measures aligned with the association’s certification standards.

The Green Restaurant Association evaluates foodservice operations across multiple environmental categories, including energy use, water efficiency, waste reduction and materials management. SSP America’s locations collectively achieved more than 30,000 GreenPoints through thousands of operational improvements tied to these benchmarks.

The company operates food and beverage concessions at major U.S. and Canadian airports, including Dallas Fort Worth, Denver, Seattle-Tacoma and Toronto Pearson, among others.

For airport operators, the recognition reflects a broader shift toward sustainability within concessions programs, as environmental performance becomes an increasingly important factor in procurement and operational standards. Foodservice providers are incorporating sustainability practices as part of long-term strategies tied to both regulatory requirements and passenger expectations.