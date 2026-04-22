Tulsa Airport Opens First Onsite Convenience Store

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) has opened its first onsite convenience store with the debut of Fuel & Fly Mart, expanding landside amenities for travelers, airport employees and nearby businesses.

Located near the airport’s cell phone lot, the facility offers traditional fuel services, electric vehicle charging, a drive-thru and a range of grab-and-go food options. The site is positioned to serve rental car customers, rideshare drivers and airport visitors, as well as employees working across the airport campus.

The store is owned and operated by TNP Fuels, a company affiliated with Promise Hotels LLC, which also operates hotel properties on airport grounds. The development is part of a broader effort to enhance landside services and improve overall campus functionality.

Airport officials said the addition supports a more seamless experience for users beyond the terminal, particularly as airports look to expand amenities that serve both passengers and workforce populations.

The $5.5 million project was delivered through a partnership that included Schemmer as architect, Paragon Solutions for store design and Kleinco Construction as general contractor, with financing from Firstar Bank and TEDC Creative Capital.

For airport operators, the project highlights growing interest in landside commercial development as a way to diversify revenue streams and better serve the broader airport ecosystem, including tenants and regional employers.