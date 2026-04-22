JFK Terminal 8 Completes $125M Concessions Overhaul

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, in partnership with American Airlines and ASUR Airports, has completed a $125 million commercial redevelopment program at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 8, marking a key milestone in the airport’s broader transformation.

The updated terminal features more than 60 new dining, retail and experiential concessions, including a mix of national brands and locally based businesses intended to reflect New York City’s identity. The program includes approximately 20 local operators and participation from minority- and small-business partners through the Port Authority’s concessions development initiatives.

The commercial overhaul follows a $400 million terminal expansion completed in 2022, which added widebody gates, upgraded baggage systems and expanded passenger space. Together, the projects position Terminal 8 as the first completed redevelopment within the Port Authority’s $19 billion JFK modernization program.

New offerings include a central food hall concept alongside a range of quick-service and full-service dining options, as well as redesigned duty-free and specialty retail spaces. Additional passenger amenities include private workspace suites, gaming lounges and expanded retail concepts.

For airport operators, the project reflects continued investment in concessions as a driver of non-aeronautical revenue and passenger experience. It also highlights the growing role of local and diverse business participation in large-scale terminal redevelopment programs.

The Terminal 8 upgrade is part of a broader set of public-private partnerships supporting JFK’s long-term redevelopment, which includes multiple terminal projects and landside infrastructure improvements aimed at modernizing the airport into a global gateway.