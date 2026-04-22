Central Standard Tavern Opens on Concourse C at MKE

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) has added a new concession on Concourse C with the opening of Central Standard Tavern, part of an ongoing strategy to expand locally branded food and beverage options for travelers.

The 1,069-square-foot space, developed in partnership with SSP America, includes seating for 51 passengers and features a four-sided bar along with additional standing drink rail space. The concept is based on the Milwaukee distillery’s existing Crafthouse & Kitchen model and marks its second location.

Airport officials said the addition supports broader efforts to incorporate local businesses into the terminal experience and differentiate the airport’s concessions program. The tavern offers a menu of food items alongside cocktails made with Central Standard spirits, with select bottled products also available for purchase.

Central Standard’s products will also be distributed across other concessions throughout the airport, expanding the brand’s presence beyond a single location.

For airport operators, the opening reflects a continued industry focus on localized concession programs designed to enhance passenger experience and increase non-aeronautical revenue. MKE has previously partnered with regional operators, including Bartolotta Restaurant Group and V&J Foods, as part of its concessions strategy.

The distillery’s expansion into the airport comes as it prepares to relocate its primary production operations to a larger facility within Milwaukee later this year.