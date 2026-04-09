Pret A Manger Expands at JFK Terminal 8

Pret A Manger has opened two new locations at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 8, with a third landside shop scheduled to open ahead of the summer travel season.

The new shops are part of a broader $125 million commercial redevelopment of Terminal 8, following a $400 million terminal expansion completed in 2022. The additions aim to expand high-quality, grab-and-go dining options for passengers moving through one of the nation’s busiest international gateways.

Located in Concourses B and C, the new outlets offer Pret’s selection of coffee, sandwiches, wraps and baked goods, providing travelers with quick and convenient food options across the terminal. The third location outside security will further extend access to passengers and visitors.

The expansion also includes a sustainability component, with unsold food from the airport locations set to be donated to City Harvest, supporting food rescue efforts across New York City.

Airport and concession partners said the additions are designed to enhance the passenger experience by improving convenience, quality and accessibility throughout the terminal.