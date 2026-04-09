Sarasota Bradenton Airport Adds Six New Dining and Retail Concepts

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has added six new dining and retail concepts as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the passenger experience and keep pace with rapid traffic growth.

The new lineup, introduced in partnership with SSP America, includes a mix of local institutions, regional brands and national names, reflecting a broader strategy to deliver both sense of place and convenience for travelers.

New concepts include Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Patrick’s, Motorworks Brewing and Wahlburgers, alongside retail offerings such as Sarasota to Go and The Shoppes at Siesta Key, providing a range of sit-down, quick-service and grab-and-go options.

The additions come as SRQ continues a period of significant growth, with passenger traffic exceeding 4.5 million annually and recent investments including a new concourse, baggage system upgrades and terminal renovations.

Airport officials said the expanded concessions program is designed to meet evolving traveler expectations while reinforcing the airport’s focus on delivering a locally inspired passenger experience.