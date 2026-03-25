Phoenix Sky Harbor to Add Local Dining Concepts in Terminal 4 Redevelopment

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) is expanding its concessions program with a new lineup of locally rooted dining concepts as part of the ongoing redevelopment of Terminal 4.

The additions, led by SSP America, are expected to begin opening in late 2026 and will feature a mix of full-service restaurants, casual dining and grab-and-go options designed to reflect the region’s culinary identity while supporting the pace of modern air travel.

The new concepts include several well-known Arizona brands, such as Greenwood Brewing, The Farm at South Mountain, Ingo’s Tasty Food and Cactus & Cow Burger Bar. Each concept is designed to bring a localized experience into the terminal environment, reinforcing the airport’s broader strategy of creating a strong sense of place for travelers.

Airport officials said the expansion is aimed at enhancing the passenger experience while supporting local businesses and showcasing the diversity of the Phoenix food scene.

For airport operators, the redevelopment reflects a continued industry shift toward prioritizing local and regional brands within concessions programs, balancing national offerings with concepts that resonate with both residents and visitors.

The Terminal 4 project is part of a broader effort to modernize PHX’s commercial program, improve passenger flow and increase non-aeronautical revenue through curated dining and retail experiences.

As airports continue to evolve their concessions strategies, initiatives like this highlight how food and beverage programs are being used as key drivers of passenger satisfaction, dwell time and overall airport identity.