Houston Bush Airport Adds Athlete-Branded Restaurant with Simone Biles Concept

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) has added a new dining concept developed in partnership with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, marking another step in the evolution of airport concessions toward experiential and locally inspired offerings.

The restaurant, Taste of Gold, is located in Terminal A near Gate A8 and is designed as a casual, sports-themed café featuring menu items such as sandwiches, salads and shareable dishes. The concept was developed in collaboration with Athlete Playmaker Group, which specializes in athlete-branded restaurant experiences in airport terminals.

Airport officials said the addition reflects a broader strategy to enhance the passenger experience through differentiated concessions that create a stronger sense of place while increasing engagement.

The restaurant incorporates design elements tied to Biles’ career, including custom artwork and themed décor, as well as multiple televisions to support a sports-focused environment.

For airport operators, the concept highlights the growing role of partnerships with recognizable brands and personalities as a way to elevate concession programs, drive passenger dwell time and increase per-passenger spending.

Industry trends show airports increasingly moving beyond traditional food and beverage offerings toward more curated experiences that blend entertainment, branding and local identity.

Houston Airports, which served more than 62 million passengers in 2025, has continued to invest in its concessions program as a key component of both passenger satisfaction and non-aeronautical revenue growth.

The addition of Taste of Gold underscores how airports are leveraging high-profile partnerships to differentiate their commercial offerings while aligning with broader passenger experience strategies.