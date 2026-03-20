Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Launches Major Concessions Redevelopment at Terminal 1

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) is preparing to launch a major redevelopment of concessions at Terminal 1 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), marking the first significant overhaul of the terminal’s retail and dining program in nearly 10 years.

The airport plans to release a request for proposals (RFP) this summer covering more than 45 food, beverage and retail locations across Terminal 1, which serves Delta Air Lines and multiple other carriers.

As part of the process, MAC is hosting a series of informational sessions aimed at helping local and small business operators understand how to compete for space and navigate the airport concessions environment.

Airport officials said the initiative is focused on expanding participation from local and emerging businesses while continuing to evolve the airport’s commercial offerings to meet changing passenger expectations.

Terminal 1 is a critical commercial hub within MSP’s broader concessions program, which includes approximately 125 venues across two terminals. The last major redevelopment of Terminal 1 concessions was completed in 2017.

For airport operators, the redevelopment highlights the ongoing importance of concessions as a key non-aeronautical revenue driver, particularly as passenger volumes continue to grow. MSP serves more than 36 million travelers annually and offers nonstop service to more than 160 destinations.

The upcoming RFP process will provide insight into how airports are balancing national brands with local concepts while structuring leases and partnerships to maximize revenue and enhance the passenger experience.

Industry observers note that large-scale concessions redevelopments are increasingly being used as strategic tools to improve dwell time, increase per-passenger spend and reinforce a sense of place within terminal environments.

The redevelopment is expected to play a key role in shaping the next phase of MSP’s commercial strategy as the airport continues to build on recent passenger growth and customer satisfaction rankings.