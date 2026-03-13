SSP America Awarded Food and Beverage Concession Contract at JFK Terminal 6

SSP America has been awarded a contract to operate four food and beverage locations in Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), expanding its presence at the airport as part of the terminal’s redevelopment.

The concession agreement will introduce a mix of local New York brands and proprietary dining concepts when the new terminal opens in phases beginning later this year.

Terminal 6 is a central component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK into a modern international gateway. The terminal is being developed through a public-private partnership between the Port Authority and JFK Millennium Partners, a consortium led by Vantage Group.

Construction of Terminal 6 is underway in two phases, with the first six gates scheduled to open in 2026 and full completion expected in 2028.

Under the concession agreement, SSP America will operate four dining concepts reflecting New York’s culinary identity and the airport’s broader concessions strategy focused on local brands and diverse dining options.

The first phase will include For Five Coffee Roasters and P.J. Clarke’s, both New York-based brands. For Five Coffee Roasters was founded in Queens and operates specialty coffee locations across New York and other U.S. markets. P.J. Clarke’s is a longstanding Manhattan restaurant known for its classic American fare and historic ties to the city’s dining scene.

Two additional concepts will open as part of the second phase of Terminal 6 construction. These include Le Grand Comptoir, an airport-focused wine bar and dining concept developed by SSP, and Gotham Burger Social Club, a local restaurant brand serving classic burger offerings.

Airport leaders say the concessions lineup is designed to create a sense of place within the terminal while providing a mix of quick-service and sit-down dining options for travelers.

Terminal 6 is expected to feature a range of digital infrastructure, modern passenger amenities and new retail and dining spaces as part of JFK’s long-term redevelopment program aimed at improving capacity and passenger experience.

The phased opening of the terminal and its concessions program will coincide with the continued transformation of JFK’s terminal facilities as the airport expands to meet growing international and domestic travel demand.