Clear Channel Outdoor Awarded 10-Year Airport Advertising Contract at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield

Clear Channel Outdoor has been awarded a new 10-year contract with the Omaha Airport Authority to continue managing the airport’s advertising program at Eppley Airfield (OMA).

The agreement comes as the airport advances a $950 million terminal expansion program, with the advertising platform expected to evolve alongside the new terminal’s design and passenger experience strategy.

Under the new contract, Clear Channel’s Airports Division will implement an updated airport media program designed to integrate digital displays, sponsorship opportunities and branded passenger touchpoints throughout the modernized terminal.

Airport leadership said the agreement aligns with broader efforts to enhance the passenger experience as major infrastructure improvements move forward.

The new advertising program will introduce expanded digital capabilities and media placements across key passenger areas, including arrivals zones, baggage claim and the rental car facility. These locations are designed to provide brands access to more than 5 million annual passengers traveling through Omaha’s primary commercial airport.

Industry research has shown that airports offer a high-impact environment for advertising, as passengers often spend extended periods of time within terminal spaces. Airport media programs have increasingly shifted toward digital formats that can support dynamic messaging and targeted campaigns.

As part of the new agreement, Clear Channel has committed approximately $1 million toward the installation of next-generation media infrastructure designed to complement the new terminal environment.

The program will include large-format LED video walls positioned at major circulation points within the terminal, as well as digitally enhanced advertising displays integrated into structural elements within baggage claim. Airport officials said the media program will also incorporate design elements intended to highlight Omaha’s regional identity and create a welcoming arrival experience.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are expected to provide brands with long-term exposure to both business and leisure travelers moving through the airport.

Local contractors and vendors will support the installation and maintenance of the program, reflecting the airport authority’s effort to involve regional businesses in the project.

The updated advertising platform is expected to launch alongside phased openings of Omaha’s new terminal beginning in 2027.