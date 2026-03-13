Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Washington Dulles Wins National Airport Dining Award

Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Washington Dulles International Airport has been recognized as the Best Casual Dining Concept for Large Airports at the 2026 Airport Experience Awards, highlighting the growing role of regional dining concepts in shaping airport concessions strategies.

The award was presented during the Airport Experience (AX) Conference, which recognizes excellence in airport concessions, dining and passenger experience programs across North America.

The Dulles location is operated by SSP America, part of SSP Group, a global food and beverage operator specializing in travel hubs such as airports and rail stations.

Airport industry observers say recognition programs such as the AX Awards increasingly reflect how airports are prioritizing local brands and authentic regional experiences as part of their concessions strategy. These concepts help differentiate airport dining programs while supporting passenger satisfaction and non-aeronautical revenue generation.

The Rappahannock Oyster Bar concept highlights Virginia’s seafood heritage and features oysters sourced from the company’s aquaculture operations along the Chesapeake Bay. In addition to its oyster offerings, the airport restaurant also serves a broader menu designed to appeal to a wide range of travelers.

The restaurant is located post-security in Concourse B near Gate B37 at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The concept is part of the concessions program managed by Fraport Washington Partnership, which oversees retail and dining operations at Dulles on behalf of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Airport leaders say concepts like Rappahannock Oyster Bar demonstrate how concessions programs can showcase regional culture while delivering a high-quality dining experience for passengers.

Across the airport industry, concessions operators and airport authorities have increasingly focused on incorporating locally recognized brands into terminal environments. These partnerships are often designed to create a stronger sense of place while helping airports remain competitive in passenger satisfaction rankings.

Washington Dulles International Airport serves as one of the primary international gateways for the U.S. capital region and continues to expand its dining and retail offerings as part of broader efforts to enhance the passenger experience.