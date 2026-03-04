OTG Names Sri Anne Chief Technology Officer

Airport hospitality operator OTG has appointed Sri Anne as chief technology officer, bringing more than two decades of technology leadership experience across aviation, media and financial services organizations.

In the role, Anne will oversee the company’s technology strategy, focusing on digital platforms, operational systems and infrastructure that support OTG’s airport dining and hospitality operations.

“I am incredibly excited to join OTG at such an important moment in its growth,” Anne said in a statement. “OTG’s commitment to technology and transforming the guest experience aligns with my passion for building modern, scalable platforms that make a meaningful impact.”

Anne previously held technology leadership roles at several major organizations, including JetBlue Airways, Madison Square Garden and American Express, where he worked on large-scale digital platforms and operational technology systems.

OTG CEO Matt King said Anne’s background in technology development across complex industries will support the company’s continued focus on digital innovation within airport environments.

“Sri is an outstanding technology leader whose vision, technical depth and commitment to innovation align perfectly with OTG’s future,” King said. “His experience building modern, scalable platforms across complex industries will be instrumental as we continue to redefine the airport experience for millions of travelers.”

Anne will be based at OTG’s headquarters in New York and will work with cross-functional teams across the company’s airport locations.

OTG operates dining and hospitality concepts at major airports across North America, partnering with airports, chefs and brands to deliver food and beverage offerings supported by digital ordering and other technology-enabled services.