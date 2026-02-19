WHSmith North America Opens Eight New Retail Concepts at ABQ

WHSmith North America has expanded its retail footprint at Albuquerque International Sunport with the opening of eight new store concepts located throughout the terminal complex.

The new locations — Duke City Station, Museum of New Mexico Foundation Shops, Los Poblanos, InMotion, Great Hall Landing, Globo Mercado, Nob Hill Necessities and Roadrunner Express — are situated across the Great Hall, T-Connector, and Terminals A and B.

According to the company, the additions are designed to enhance the passenger retail experience while incorporating locally inspired merchandise and brands.

Duke City Station, a nearly 3,000-square-foot marketplace in the T-Connector, features apparel, gifts, books, food and travel essentials from approximately 50 New Mexico brands. Also located in the T-Connector, the Museum of New Mexico Foundation Shops was developed in partnership with the Museum of New Mexico Foundation and highlights merchandise tied to several of the state’s major museums.

The Los Poblanos concept offers a selection of the brand’s lavender-based skincare and specialty goods, while InMotion provides consumer electronics and travel technology products.

Pre-security, Great Hall Landing serves meeters, greeters and travelers with grab-and-go food, beverages and travel essentials, including products from New Mexico-based makers. In Terminal B, Globo Mercado draws thematic inspiration from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and offers convenience items alongside locally themed products.

Two additional concepts in Terminal A — Nob Hill Necessities and Roadrunner Express — focus on quick-service food, snacks and travel essentials for departing passengers.

Huw Crwys-Williams, CEO of WHSmith North America, said the openings are intended to strengthen the airport’s sense of place while meeting everyday traveler needs.

Acting Aviation Director Manny Manriquez said the expanded retail program further reflects Albuquerque’s local identity and enhances the overall passenger experience.

WHSmith North America operates more than 340 specialty retail stores in airports and resort locations across North America.