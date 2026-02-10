Saskatoon Airport Lands First Commercial Tenant With Tim Hortons Development

A Tim Hortons is set to become the first commercial tenant on land leased by the Saskatoon Airport Authority, signaling a strategic move to activate excess property and expand on-airport services.

The 2,250-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru will be located at 970 45th Street West and is expected to open in early 2027. The project is being developed by Round Table Management Ltd. and DCAL Developments Inc.

Scott Friesen, president and broker at Cushman & Wakefield Saskatoon, said the development represents the first of several opportunities to utilize surplus airport land while supporting franchise expansion. He added the location is positioned to serve airport traffic, nearby hotels and employees within the airport industrial area.

Stephen Maybury, president and CEO of Saskatoon Airport, said the project represents the airport’s first major commercial land development following years of evaluation into how excess property could best support airport operations and the surrounding community.

A planned gas station is also expected to occupy part of the property once an operator is selected.

The announcement comes as retail availability tightens across Saskatoon. A recent market report found the city’s retail vacancy rate fell to 3.37% by December 2025, reflecting limited availability for high-quality retail space.

YXE Saskatoon Airport is operated by the Saskatoon Airport Authority, a self-financing, not-for-profit corporation that reinvests earnings into airport operations and development.