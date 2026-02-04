Two Local Food Concepts Debut at JFK Terminal 4 as Part of Concessions Strategy

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFKIAT announced the openings of two locally owned food and beverage concepts at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4, part of a broader strategy to reflect New York City’s culinary diversity while supporting small businesses.

Villa Russo Café, a Queens-based Italian-American brand, and Brooklyn Tea & Market, a Caribbean-rooted tea retailer founded in Brooklyn, are the first wave of joint-venture partnerships formed with HMSHost to introduce community-based operators into the terminal’s concessions program.

“We are thrilled to welcome small local businesses to JFK in our effort to make the airport truly feel like a mirror of the region it serves,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole, noting the agency’s goal of giving travelers a taste of the region throughout their journey.

Founded in 1954, Villa Russo evolved from a neighborhood pizzeria into a well-known event and catering venue in Queens. Its Terminal 4 location offers Italian-inspired grab-and-go items based on family recipes. Owner George Russo previously participated in the Port Authority’s Institute of Concessions, a program designed to increase local and diverse participation in airport retail.

Brooklyn Tea & Market marks several milestones, including becoming the first tea-focused retail concept at JFK and the first Black-owned tea brand to operate in a U.S. airport, according to officials. Founded by Jamila and Alfonso Wright, the company has built a following through a community-driven approach centered on wellness and education. The Terminal 4 location features a curated selection of signature teas developed specifically for travelers.

“The openings of Brooklyn Tea & Market and Villa Russo Café reflect our commitment to delivering an authentic New York City experience at Terminal 4 while supporting small businesses and celebrating diverse communities,” said Roel Huinink, chief executive officer of JFKIAT.

The new concepts are part of a larger concessions collaboration that includes multiple equity partners supporting a 10-unit contract. Through the program, participating businesses receive mentorship intended to prepare them for potential independent operations at the airport.

JFKIAT has invested $37 million to expand opportunities for locally owned enterprises through initiatives such as its street market concept and the 4GOOD community program.

The openings come as JFK undergoes a multibillion-dollar transformation that includes new terminals, expanded infrastructure and upgraded passenger amenities aimed at positioning the airport as a world-class global gateway.