Gotham Speakeasy Brings Prohibition-Inspired Cocktail Experience to JFK Terminal 4

A new speakeasy-style bar designed to evoke New York City’s Prohibition era has opened in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, marking the latest addition to the terminal’s evolving concessions program.

Gotham Speakeasy, launched through a partnership between SSP America and terminal operator JFKIAT, features a cocktail-forward menu, shareable bar bites and an Art Deco-inspired design intended to reflect the city’s history and cultural identity.

The beverage program includes both classic cocktails and modern interpretations of pre-Prohibition favorites, alongside zero-proof options, beer and wine. Signature offerings include drinks inspired by New York landmarks and neighborhoods. The food menu focuses on elevated bar fare such as shrimp cocktail, burrata with roasted tomatoes, a ham and cheese toastie and a chicken Caesar salad, as well as breakfast items.

“With the opening of Gotham Speakeasy and our continued partnership with SSP, we continue to deepen T4’s connection to New York City’s spirit and story,” said Roel Huinink, chief executive officer of JFKIAT. “We are excited for our passengers to experience a culinary and design-driven concept that captures the rich history, energy and character of the city we call home.”

George Mboya, chief executive officer of SSP America, said the concept is designed to deliver a strong sense of place while encouraging travelers to relax during their journey.

Gotham Speakeasy is part of Terminal 4’s broader commercial strategy under the T4 North Star initiative, which focuses on enhancing the employee, airline and passenger experience while elevating terminal ambiance and hospitality. The program supports the long-term vision of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to modernize JFK with expanded amenities and upgraded facilities.

The bar was developed with support from the Port Authority, joint venture partners S. Levy Foods and S&C Robinson, and SSP America’s concessions team.