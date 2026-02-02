Paradies Lagardère Plans Two New Dining Concepts for JAX Concourse B

Paradies Lagardère plans to open two new dining concepts at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), expanding locally inspired food-and-beverage offerings in Concourse B as part of the airport’s ongoing terminal redevelopment.

The concepts—Salt & Tide, a full-service restaurant and bar, and Pura Bean Coffee Co., a Jacksonville-based coffee roaster—are scheduled to open in 2027 following completion of construction in the concourse. Airport officials said the selections align with JAX’s strategy to strengthen sense-of-place while modernizing passenger amenities.

“With construction of Concourse B nearing completion, we have finalized the coffee and dining options passengers can expect,” said Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. “These concepts reflect both the region’s culinary identity and the level of service travelers expect.”

Salt & Tide is designed as a full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, with menus centered on regional seafood and coastal-inspired fare. The concept is intended to serve both dwell-time dining and preflight meals, supporting a range of passenger needs within the concourse.

Pura Bean Coffee Co., founded in Jacksonville, will offer coffee roasted locally along with espresso beverages, teas and grab-and-go items. Airport officials said the concept adds local representation to the terminal while supporting morning and quick-turn travel demand.

Paradies Lagardère said the additions reflect its continued investment at JAX, with an emphasis on integrating local brands into airport environments while maintaining consistent operational standards.

“Our focus is on delivering concepts that reflect the communities our airports serve,” said Leigh Allan, senior vice president of operations for Paradies Lagardère’s dining division.

The new concessions are part of broader upgrades underway at JAX as the airport prepares for increased passenger volumes and enhanced terminal functionality.