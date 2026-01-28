Paradies Lagardère Outlines 2026 Airport Dining Openings Across Major U.S. Hubs

Paradies Lagardère plans to open a series of new dining concepts across major U.S. airports in 2026, adding chef-driven restaurants, wine bars and nationally recognized brands to its airport concessions portfolio.

The company said the first openings are scheduled for spring 2026 at Boston Logan International Airport, where Berkshire Farm to Flight and CAVA are slated to debut.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Paradies Lagardère plans multiple openings ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Southern Farms Market with Antico Pizza Napoletana, Local Green and Starbucks. Additional concepts are expected to open later in the year at the airport.

Additional openings are planned for fall 2026, including Pistache French Bistro and Coastal Cask by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey at Palm Beach International Airport and Vino Volo at Long Beach Airport.

Paradies Lagardère said more restaurant announcements are expected throughout the year as part of its broader expansion of airport dining operations.

The company operates more than 700 retail, dining and bar locations across more than 90 North American airports, with annual sales of approximately $1.6 billion, according to the company.