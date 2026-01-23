Eataly Opens First North American Airport Location at JFK Terminal 8

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, HMSHost, and ASUR Airports have opened the first Eataly location in a North American airport at John F. Kennedy International Airport, marking a milestone in the airport’s ongoing commercial and passenger experience transformation.

Located in Terminal 8, the new Eataly concept includes a 5,526-square-foot full-service restaurant, a 1,353-square-foot wine bar, and a retail marketplace, offering Italian dining, beverages, and curated retail products. Additional Eataly locations are planned for Terminals 4 and 5 later in 2026.

“Beloved by New Yorkers and world-renowned, the opening of Eataly at Terminal 8 advances the Port Authority’s goal of creating a world-class passenger experience and a unique sense of place at a new JFK,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.

The concession is part of a $125 million commercial redevelopment of Terminal 8 led by ASUR Airports and American Airlines, with more than 60 new concessions expected when the program is completed in 2026. The commercial redevelopment follows a $400 million terminal expansion completed in 2022.

HMSHost, part of Avolta, partnered with local and small businesses as joint venture equity partners and incorporated digital ordering technologies, including self-order kiosks, QR code ordering, and self-checkout, to streamline the dining experience. The concession also integrates with the Club Avolta loyalty program.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said the addition of globally recognized brands alongside locally inspired concessions is intended to strengthen JFK’s sense of place and elevate the passenger journey. Eataly CEO Andrea Cipolloni said the airport opening marks a significant expansion into major transportation hubs in North America.

The Terminal 8 project is part of the Port Authority’s broader $19 billion transformation of JFK, which includes new and modernized terminals, roadway and ground transportation improvements, and airside infrastructure upgrades supported by public-private partnerships and private investment.