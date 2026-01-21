Buddy’s Detroit-Style Pizza Opens New Location at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Buddy’s Detroit-Style Pizza has opened a new location at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, bringing one of the city’s most recognizable local food brands into the airport’s dining portfolio.

The restaurant is operated by SSP America, the U.S. division of SSP Group, and is designed to serve both origin-and-destination passengers and connecting travelers seeking a locally rooted dining option.

Founded in Detroit in 1946, Buddy’s is widely credited as the originator of Detroit-style pizza, known for its square shape, thick yet airy crust, and caramelized edges. The style was first developed using forged steel pans sourced from local automotive plants, a process that became closely tied to the city’s industrial history.

The DTW location offers a full-service dining format, along with grab-and-go options and a bar. The menu centers on Buddy’s signature square pizzas, alongside items such as Buddy Bread, salads, wings, pastas, sandwiches, and shareable starters. The beverage program includes local beers, classic cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic options. Digital ordering and streamlined service features are incorporated to support peak airport demand.

Airport leadership said the addition reflects a broader effort to showcase Detroit’s culinary identity within the terminal environment. DTW serves as a primary gateway to the region, and concessions are increasingly viewed as an opportunity to introduce travelers to local culture through food and beverage offerings.

SSP America officials said the opening aligns with the company’s strategy of partnering with established regional brands to create sense-of-place dining experiences in major travel hubs.

The Buddy’s opening adds to DTW’s growing mix of locally based restaurant concepts, as airports continue to use food and beverage programming as a differentiator in passenger experience and terminal design.