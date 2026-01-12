Dallas Love Field Becomes First Airport Worldwide to Open Dual-Branded Applebee’s–IHOP Restaurant

Dallas Love Field (DAL) will become the first airport in the world to feature a dual-branded Applebee’s® and IHOP® restaurant when the concept opens January 13, introducing a new approach to airport dining that allows travelers to order from two menus at any time.

The restaurant combines IHOP’s well-known breakfast offerings—including pancakes and other morning staples—with Applebee’s menu of burgers, boneless wings, appetizers, and casual dining favorites. Passengers can mix and match selections from both brands, providing flexibility for travelers departing early, arriving late, or dining across traditional meal periods.

The space includes two distinct dining environments designed to reflect each brand’s identity. Applebee’s offers a warm, neighborhood-style setting, while IHOP features a brighter, more casual atmosphere. Interior design elements include a Dallas skyline feature wall and a mural highlighting the history of Dallas Love Field, reinforcing a sense of place within the terminal.

“Being the first airport to offer a dual-branded Applebee’s and IHOP is a milestone for Dallas Love Field and for our passengers,” said Patrick Carreno, Director of Aviation at Dallas Love Field. “This concept reflects our commitment to innovation and the customer experience by giving travelers more choice and convenience in a single location.”

The restaurant is a joint venture franchised by Dine Brands to Four Leaf Ventures and is located on the public access side of the airport between baggage claim and the TSA security checkpoint. Operating hours will run from 6 a.m. through the last scheduled departure of the day.

The opening adds to Dallas Love Field’s concessions portfolio, which includes more than 40 shopping and dining options. Airport leadership continues to position concessions as a key component of the passenger experience, balancing nationally recognized brands with operational efficiency and traveler convenience.

Centrally located approximately seven miles from downtown Dallas, Love Field served more than 17.5 million passengers in 2023, ranking it as the busiest medium hub airport in the United States. The airport has earned multiple industry recognitions for customer satisfaction and continues to play a significant role in the region’s economy through job creation and economic impact.