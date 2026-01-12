Kendra Scott Opens First-Ever Airport Store at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), in partnership with Kendra Scott and concessionaire Paradies Lagardère, has opened the first-ever Kendra Scott retail location inside an airport, marking a milestone for both the Austin-based brand and the airport’s concessions strategy. The store officially opened January 9, 2026, in the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

The new location brings Kendra Scott’s signature designs to air travelers, featuring the brand’s iconic silhouettes, colorful materials, and the interactive Color Bar experience. The store offers passengers a distinctly Austin shopping experience while reinforcing AUS’s emphasis on local brands and experiential retail.

Founded in Austin in 2002, Kendra Scott has grown from a small startup into a global lifestyle brand while maintaining strong ties to its hometown. The airport opening reflects that connection, placing the brand’s first airport storefront in the same city where it was founded and continues to operate today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kendra Scott to AUS and to host the brand’s first-ever airport store,” said Ghizlane Badawi, Chief Executive Officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “This opening aligns with our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience by showcasing local brands that reflect Austin’s creativity, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Kendra Scott, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of the brand, said the airport location carries special significance. “Austin has always been home for me and for our brand,” Scott said. “Opening a store at Austin-Bergstrom allows us to welcome travelers with a piece of the city we love, whether they’re arriving or heading out.”

Paradies Lagardère, which operates the store, noted that the opening builds on its long-standing relationship with the brand while strengthening AUS’s retail mix. “Introducing Kendra Scott’s first dedicated airport store at AUS is a natural extension of our partnership,” said Aaron Bonham, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer for Paradies Lagardère. “The store adds a locally rooted, design-forward concept to the airport’s thoughtfully curated concessions program.”

The Kendra Scott opening is part of AUS’s broader effort to expand retail and dining offerings that reflect the Austin and Central Texas community. As the airport continues to invest in passenger experience improvements through its Journey With AUS expansion program, locally inspired concessions remain a key component of its commercial strategy.

For more information about concessions and upcoming openings at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, visit FlyAustin.com.