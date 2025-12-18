HOK Expands Aviation + Transportation Leadership with Los Angeles Appointment

HOK has appointed Hoang Nguyen, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, as regional leader of its Aviation + Transportation group in Los Angeles, strengthening the firm’s leadership in one of the nation’s most active transportation markets.

Nguyen brings 18 years of experience leading complex aviation, rail, cultural and mixed-use projects around the world. In his new role, he will guide multidisciplinary teams delivering projects focused on improving connectivity, enhancing the traveler experience and strengthening communities.

“Hoang’s global experience and design leadership will advance the solutions we deliver for our clients,” said Matt Needham, director of HOK’s Aviation + Transportation practice.

Nguyen’s portfolio includes major aviation and transportation programs such as Brightline West high-speed rail stations, the Los Angeles Union Station master plan, Sacramento Valley Station, Melbourne Airport’s International Arrivals and Baggage Halls, Hamad International Airport City’s master plan, and Auckland Airport’s International Arrivals Hall.

“I’m driven by complex design problems that improve connectivity and the traveler experience,” Nguyen said. “I look forward to working with my HOK colleagues to shape meaningful aviation and transportation projects that connect people and places.”

HOK’s aviation portfolio includes some of North America’s most significant airport modernization programs, including the new LaGuardia Airport Terminal B, the expansion and modernization of O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5, and the Salt Lake City International Airport Passenger Terminal.