Onsite Retailers Expands at Philadelphia International Airport with New Travel Essentials Location

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) has expanded its post-security retail offerings with the opening of a new Onsite Travel Essentials location in the connector between Terminals B and C. The store marks the first expansion of the Onsite Retailers travel essentials brand at PHL since 2022.

Designed to serve travelers on the move, Onsite Travel Essentials offers convenience-style retail, including snacks, ready-to-go meals, prepackaged items, and essential travel accessories such as charging cables, reading glasses, and neck pillows. The store also features Philadelphia-themed apparel and souvenirs, giving passengers an opportunity to take a piece of the city with them.

A key component of the new location is its focus on locally sourced merchandise through PHL Food & Shops’ Founded in Philly initiative. The store carries a curated selection of products made in Philadelphia and the surrounding region, highlighting both well-known local brands and smaller, independently owned businesses.

In addition, the new location includes Hakim’s Bookstore as a store-within-a-store. Founded in 1959 in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s is Pennsylvania’s oldest continuously operating Black-owned bookstore and a cultural landmark in the city. Its presence brings a meaningful representation of Philadelphia’s literary and cultural heritage into the terminal.

“The success of Onsite Retailers has been remarkable, and we’re happy to see the brand grow with its second location,” said Mel Hannah, vice president and general manager of MarketPlace PHL. “Newsstands like Onsite play an essential role in the airport ecosystem, and the store’s performance reflects the value it brings to the overall passenger experience.”

Earlier this year, Onsite Retailers was recognized with MarketPlace PHL’s Merchant of the Year award for excellence in customer service and overall guest experience.

The opening aligns with PHL’s broader strategy to enhance the passenger experience by elevating convenience retail while celebrating the region’s local businesses and cultural identity.