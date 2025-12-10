J.D. Power: Lounge Access Now Drives Airline and Route Selection for U.S. Travelers

Lounge access is no longer a luxury perk—it is now a primary factor in how travelers choose their airlines and flight routes, according to the inaugural J.D. Power U.S. Airport Lounge Benchmark. The study finds that 47% of lounge users plan their routes around lounge availability, and an overwhelming 82% say lounge access influences their choice of airline.

The findings highlight how airport lounges have evolved into core infrastructure shaping passenger expectations. Expanded access through credit card benefits has brought new travelers into lounges, increasing demand and contributing to crowding in many terminals. J.D. Power notes that some airports are responding by designing public spaces that replicate the amenities, ambiance, and comfort traditionally found only in lounges.

The study shows that food and beverage offerings remain the primary draw, cited by 74% of lounge visitors, followed by rest and relaxation. A notable trend: 38% of guests say rising food and beverage prices in terminals prompted them to seek out lounge access during their trip.

Satisfaction increases with the length of the stay. Guests who remained in a lounge for more than two hours reported significantly higher satisfaction scores than those who stayed an hour or less, signaling that lounges continue to serve as valuable extensions of the travel experience.

Among the lounge brands measured, American Express Centurion Lounge ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction. Capital One Lounge and Delta Sky Club follow, tying for second place. Rankings are based on eight performance factors, including value, staff, cleanliness, amenities, access, ambiance, food and beverage, and Wi-Fi service.

The benchmark reflects responses from more than 1,400 travelers who visited a U.S. airport lounge within the past year. J.D. Power notes that demand for lounge access will continue to grow as travelers seek quieter spaces, higher service levels, and relief from terminal congestion—driving airports and airlines to accelerate investments in premium spaces.