Grantley Adams International Airport Adopts New Resource Management System Through Partnership With Copenhagen Optimization

Grantley Adams International Airport is partnering with Copenhagen Optimization to implement a new resource management system that will improve real-time operational planning and enhance efficiency across the Barbados hub. The system is scheduled to go live in early 2026, giving the airport new capabilities ahead of the winter travel season.

The platform will support baggage handling, check-in and gate management, providing real-time visibility for airport teams and enabling automated operational reallocations during periods of disruption. The cloud-based system integrates with existing airport data sources and offers an intuitive interface that encourages collaborative planning among departments.

Airport leaders describe the technology as a step-change for the Caribbean gateway, allowing GAIA Inc. to modernize workflows and respond more quickly to fluctuating demand. The SaaS delivery model also ensures continuous updates and feature enhancements throughout the contract period.

Copenhagen Optimization’s expanded presence in the Americas, including recent work with Dallas Fort Worth and New York JFK Terminal 4, demonstrates the scalability of its solutions across airports of varying sizes and operational profiles.

“We are immensely proud to begin working with GAIA Inc., an airport that shares our belief that operational efficiency is fundamental to delivering a great passenger experience,” said Rasmus Kaster, chief growth officer at Copenhagen Optimization. “Airports of all sizes encounter similar challenges in optimizing their resources, and we are dedicated to supporting GAIA Inc. in unlocking new levels of performance through real-time, data-driven decision-making.”

GAIA Inc. leaders emphasized the long-term impact of adopting a modern resource management system.

“This new RMS gives us the real-time visibility, precision and agility to better serve our airline partners, enhance the passenger experience and strengthen the overall efficiency of our operations,” said Gaynelle Corbin-Smith, duty manager at GAIA Inc. “We are proud to work with Copenhagen Optimization on a solution that supports our role as one of the Caribbean’s leading aviation hubs.”

The partnership reinforces the airport’s ongoing modernization efforts, ensuring its operational infrastructure scales with growing regional demand and increasing airline activity.