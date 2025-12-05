Norfolk International Airport Unveils New Concessions Plan Featuring Major Local and National Brands

Norfolk International Airport is preparing to modernize its dining and retail offerings through a concessions overhaul set to begin in 2026. The Norfolk Airport Authority has selected Avolta and Faber, Coe & Gregg to negotiate new agreements that would introduce a mix of local concepts and national brands across the airport’s terminals.

Avolta, which operates thousands of concessions locations globally, is positioned to continue its long-standing presence at ORF. The company’s proposal includes nearly a dozen food, beverage and retail concepts throughout the arrivals and departures levels and both concourses. Faber, Coe & Gregg, a historic travel-hospitality operator, is also in negotiations to run several future locations, including a planned food court and a central bar within the three-gate expansion of Concourse A scheduled to open in the spring.

“As this airport continues to grow in passenger volume and nonstop routes, we recognize the importance of improving our concessions program to give our customers the best experience possible, as well as to maximize revenue generated through non-aviation sources,” said Mark Perryman, president and chief executive officer of the Norfolk Airport Authority. “Our selectees have presented proposals that we believe will strongly resonate with visitors and locals alike. We look forward to seeing these offerings open beginning early next year.”

The upcoming concessions plan emphasizes strong representation of Hampton Roads businesses, with locally themed concepts expected to account for at least 40 percent of projected revenue. Proposed food and beverage partners include COVA Brewing Co., Ghost Kitchen, The Stockpot, Warriors Taphouse, Pale Horse Coffee, Pinup Coffee Co. and Town Center Cold Pressed. National brands under consideration include Baskin-Robbins, Bojangles, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco, Starbucks and Pei Wei. News and gift outlets are expected to include concepts such as Hudson and Faber on the Fly.

The concessions refresh will roll out in phases to maintain customer access while construction takes place. Airport leaders noted that pricing for all future food, beverage and retail offerings will be capped at no more than 10 percent above comparable off-airport locations.

The transition follows the Authority’s competitive RFP process initiated earlier this year, driven by the upcoming expiration of existing concessions contracts on June 30. HMSHost and Hudson, long-time operators at ORF, came under joint ownership in 2023 following the merger of Autogrill and Dufry into Avolta AG.

A separate solicitation selected The Playmakers Group to develop a new sports-themed bar and grill on the east end of Concourse B. The concept, 200 Sack Club, recently began construction and will feature a brand partnership with former NFL player and local native Bruce Smith. Smith, a member of the Norfolk Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, was not involved in the selection process.