JFK’s New Terminal One Selects JLL to Lead Facility Operations for 2.6M-Square-Foot Global Gateway

The New Terminal One has chosen JLL to oversee facility maintenance and operational readiness for its new all-international terminal opening in 2026. The partnership positions JLL’s aviation specialists to manage the complex building systems and sustainable technologies that will support the next-generation terminal.

JLL will be responsible for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, fire life safety and other essential systems, along with ORAT and start-up support beginning next year. The team will also manage the terminal’s advanced building management and electric power monitoring systems that oversee the all-electric ground support equipment fleet.

Leadership emphasized that the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to operational excellence and long-term performance.

The New Terminal One noted that JLL’s technical expertise will help set new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and integrated service delivery as the terminal prepares for activation and multi-airline operations. JLL said its aviation team is positioned to support the terminal’s vision through seamless management of complex infrastructure and sustainable systems.

Set to open its first phase in 2026, The New Terminal One will ultimately include 23 gates and 2.6 million square feet of space, making it JFK’s largest terminal. It will serve a diverse group of international airline partners and is being constructed in phases through 2030.